WhatsApp feature update: Android users may soon be able to transfer chats without Google Drive

WhatsApp is rumoured to be working on a new feature for its Android users that will allow them to transfer chats from one Android phone to another. The ‘Chat transfer’ feature won’t need users to back up their chats on Google Drive, reported WABetaInfo. As of now, this feature is limited to some beta testers only.

Notably, WhatsApp already allows Android users to transfer their data including profile picture, chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings to an iPhone.

WhatsApp is working on a ‘transfer chats’ feature: How it might work

As per the report, Android users will no longer require to back up their chats to Google Drive to migrate their account to another Android device. Going by the screenshot shared in the report, users will find this feature buried in the Settings category. To use it, they need to go to WhatsApp Settings>Chats. They will then need to scan the provided QR code to start the procedure and migrate the chats to a new Android device.

The screenshot reads, “Transfer your chat history privately and have your most up-to-date messages without using Google Drive. Certain device permissions are needed to connect to your new device.” The feature is available for some beta testers who have installed the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android and will roll out for more in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp’s ‘Reply with a message’ feature is in the works: Report

Another WABetaInfo report revealed that WhatsApp is also working on a ‘Reply with a message’ feature. This feature will allow users to decline an incoming call and send a message to the caller at the same time. Reportedly, users will see a new ‘Reply’ button within call notifications along with ‘Decline’ and ‘Answer’ options.

Notably, WhatsApp recently introduced a new multidevice support allowing users to simultaneously use one single account on 4 smartphones. It is now available for all iOS and Android users globally.

