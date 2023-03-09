WhatsApp groups taking up too much space? New 'expiring groups' feature may launch soon

WhatsApp is working on a new feature called “Expiring groups”. The feature was spotted in the TestFlight app with version WhatsApp beta for iOS.

According to WaBetaInfo, this feature is currently under development. It will enable users to set an expiration date for their groups, which will prompt them to clean up the group when the date is reached.

With this new feature, users will be able to choose from different expiration options, such as one day, one week, or a custom date. They will also have the option to remove the expiration that was previously set if they change their mind. It is important to note that this feature will not apply to other group participants and is purely personal.

The introduction of the “expiring groups” feature is expected to solve a common problem where groups tend to accumulate irrelevant information over time, leading to clutter and confusion. This feature will also provide users with a useful storage tool to manage groups, especially those created for temporary events such as organizing a birthday or a short-term project.

At this time, it's unclear when the Expiring Groups feature will be officially rolled out to WhatsApp users worldwide. However, given that it is currently being tested in the beta version of the app on iOS, it's likely that it will be available to users in the near future.

