WhatsApp, Instagram restored after 30-minute breakdown; users vent out on Twitter

Online messaging service WhatsApp and photo sharing platform Instgram broke down around several parts of the world on Friday night to the inconvenience of thousands of users worldwide. The services were restored after 30 minutes of disruption.

During the outage, people could not access the services via mobile application or their web version. Some users complained that Facebook, which owns both platforms, was also down.

Outage detection website Downdetector.com reported that Facebook-owned platforms - WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger - could not be accessed by thousands of users. No official statement has been released by social media company.

A Facebook spokesperson said the outage was caused by a "technical issue", which has been addressed. "Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience," the company spokesperson said.

Users took to Twitter to complain about the inconvenience. Hashtags '#whatsappdown' and '#facebookdown' were trending on the microblogging platform.