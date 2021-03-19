WhatsApp, Instagram restored after 30-minute breakdown; users vent out on Twitter

Online messaging service WhatsApp and photo sharing platform Instgram broke down around several parts of the world on Friday night to the inconvenience of thousands of users worldwide. The services were restored after 30 minutes of disruption.
During the outage, people could not access the services via mobile application or their web version. Some users complained that Facebook, which owns both platforms, was also down.
Outage detection website Downdetector.com reported that Facebook-owned platforms - WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger - could not be accessed by thousands of users. No official statement has been released by social media company.
A Facebook spokesperson said the outage was caused by a "technical issue", which has been addressed. "Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience," the company spokesperson said.
Users took to Twitter to complain about the inconvenience. Hashtags '#whatsappdown' and '#facebookdown' were trending on the microblogging platform.
WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are all down it's almost as if monopolies are a bad idea.George Eaton (@georgeeaton) March 19, 2021
Whatsapp, facebook and instagram users arriving at twitter just to check if it's down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/w8TLVzMoAWSuley Moha (@suley_moha) March 19, 2021
Me restarting my phone 100th time in last 5 minutes without knowing that Whatsapp and instagram crashed.(@VardhanForNTR) March 19, 2021
*Le Mark Zuckerberg: #instagramdown #Facebookdown #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/HK59xCSFu0
WhatsApp: Down.Shridhar V (@iimcomic) March 19, 2021
Instagram: Down.
Facebook: Down.
3rd Umpire: Can we please look at another angle. This seems inconclusive.#whatsappdown
#whatsappdownBe_The_Change (@ReetSooraj) March 19, 2021
1st pic:-Me When i knew my WhatsApp and Insta is not working
2nd Pic:- Not just mine pic.twitter.com/sa4e5i5Mqv
