WhatsApp introduces a new navigation bar for Android users; check out the new look

WhatsApp has introduced a new navigation bar at the bottom of the app for Android users. This bar includes options like Communities, Chats, Status and Calls. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the messaging platform stated that the new navigation bar is “closer to your thumbs and easy on the eyes.”

As per the images shared by WhatsApp, ‘Status’ will now be called ‘Updates’. For the unversed, the iOS version already calls ‘Status’: ‘Updates’.

In addition to this, a new feature is reportedly being added to Android's WhatsApp that simplifies the process of sending high-quality images and videos. The feature introduces a new setting that enables users to specify whether they prefer to send media in HD or standard quality. Once set, all future media uploads will follow this preference.

The company is rumoured to upload a new setting in the storage and data menu, called 'Media upload quality'. It will give two options: Standard quality and HD quality. Once a user selects an option, future uploads will follow this preference. The HD Photo Sharing feature was introduced by the messaging platform in August 2023, and shortly thereafter, support for high-resolution videos was added.

In other news, WhatsApp is expected to roll out a feature that will allow users to lock chats on not only mobile phones but on linked devices like PCs and tablets as well. A WABetaInfo stated that to protect the chats, users will be able to keep a secret code to keep them hidden from the chat list. This will enhance the user privacy across all linked devices.

