WhatsApp introduces exciting new feature: WhatsApp Channels now live in India and 150+ countries

In a groundbreaking move, WhatsApp has officially launched its highly anticipated feature, WhatsApp Channels, in India and over 150 countries worldwide. This new addition promises to bring forth a new way for people to receive updates from their favourite personalities and organisations, all while ensuring their privacy.

WhatsApp Channels serve as a one-way broadcast tool, offering users a private and convenient means to stay connected with the people and groups that matter most to them, directly within the WhatsApp application.

The release of WhatsApp Channels has already generated a buzz, with a multitude of celebrities, sports teams, artists, thought leaders, and organisations from India and around the globe joining the platform. Notable names like Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Neha Kakkar, and even Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg himself have launched their own WhatsApp Channels.

To stay updated on WhatsApp's own product developments and announcements, the company has also established an official WhatsApp Channel, ensuring users have access to the latest information directly from the source.

WhatsApp's partners are equally enthusiastic about the possibilities WhatsApp Channels present, with plans to engage and connect with their followers in exciting ways.

"The Indian Cricket team is thrilled to partner with WhatsApp on the launch of Channels. We kick off our partnership with WhatsApp with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which is set to begin in October. We will leverage Channels to generate excitement and support as India gets ready to host the marquee event after a decade-long wait. With WhatsApp Channels, fans will be aware of important and accurate information and news around match schedules, timings, scorecards etc. Get on WhatsApp channels and never miss out on updates from on and off the field," said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Diljit Dosanjh, the popular singer and actor, shared his excitement about WhatsApp Channels, saying, "WhatsApp Channels is something I’m personally excited about because now I have a place where I can share important updates about my life and express myself using all the things I love on WhatsApp, like videos, photos or polls, not just with people close to me but my larger extended community. Who knows the next time I’m performing at Coachella or go on tour, people on my WhatsApp Channel will be the first to know."

Katrina Kaif also expressed her delight at collaborating with WhatsApp for the launch of WhatsApp Channels, stating, "I am delighted to collaborate with WhatsApp for the launch of WhatsApp Channels. This platform provides me with an exciting opportunity to connect with those who are interested in various aspects of my life, be it my work in the film industry or my ventures in the business world, all of which I am deeply passionate about. WhatsApp Channels serves as a personalised newsletter through which I can share insights and updates with my dedicated audience, fans, and all those who have consistently shown their support throughout my journey."

India Today will also use this new platform to publish regular stories debunking misinformation and disinformation trending on various social media platforms. You can follow India Today Fact Check’s WhatsApp Channel here.

