WhatsApp introduces new calling feature: Now you can pin your favourites on top of the list

WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature that allows users to access their favourite contacts and groups from both the chats and calls tabs. The feature is rolling out today and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp just introduced a new feature that helps you quickly access your favourite people and groups. Starting today, you can find these favourites at the top of your calls tab and use them as a filter for your chats. According to WhatsApp, the new feature is rolling out today and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

Whether it's your family group or your best friend, the contacts you mark as 'favourites' will be the same across both your chats and calls. This makes it simple to speed dial them from your calls tab as well.

How to add favourites:
-From the Chats Screen: Select the 'favourites' filter and choose your contacts or groups.
-From the Calls Tab: Tap 'Add favourite' and select your contacts or groups.
-From Settings: Go to Settings > Favourites > Add to Favourites. Here, you can also reorder them anytime.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also shared a post on his WhatsApp Channel with a screenshot of his own call-list and favourites. His wife Pricilla, his mom and dad were marked as favourites. These favourites will be pinned on top of the 'recents' list.

Zuckerberg in his post said, "Now you can add people and groups to your 'favorites' to appear at the top of your calls tab and as a filter for your chats on WhatsApp." He also stated, "Mom, Dad and Cilla naturally made the cut."

WhatsApp new favourites feature for calls
WhatsApp new favourite feature for calls

Meta AI is also widely available on WhatsApp

Meta has also made the new Meta AI widely available on WhatsApp for both Android and iOS users. The blue ring can be tapped on the chats page. Users can simply ask queries in a chatbot form, or they can even call for the assistance of the AI assistant within chats and group chats. However, the AI will not access the messages in your chats. Hence, it won't provide contextual answers based on the content of the chat. 

Published on: Jul 16, 2024, 9:05 PM IST
