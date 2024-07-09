WhatsApp launches ‘context card’ feature that will make WhatsApp groups safer, here’s how

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called "Context Card" aimed at enhancing user safety in group chats. This update will provide users with more information about groups they are added to, especially by unknown contacts.

What is the WhatsApp Context Card?

When users are added to a group by someone they don’t know, the Context Card will display key details such as:

Related Articles

Who added them to the group

When the group was created

Who created the group

The group description

This feature allows users to make informed decisions about whether to stay in the group or leave. It also provides access to safety tools available on WhatsApp, helping users to stay secure.

The Context Card builds on WhatsApp's existing safety and privacy features. Users can already control who can add them to groups through privacy settings. By default, group privacy settings are set to "Everyone", but users can change this to "My contacts" or "My contacts except..." to limit who can add them to groups.

How to adjust WhatsApp group privacy settings:

-Go to WhatsApp Settings.

-Click Privacy > Groups.

-Select one of the following options:

Everyone: Anyone can add you to groups without approval.

My contacts: Only contacts in your address book can add you without approval.

My contacts except…: Only selected contacts can add you without approval.

WhatsApp also provides options for users to report and block messages or members in a group. Users can report a message and block the sender by clicking next to the message and selecting the appropriate options.

If a group contains problematic content, users can report the group by clicking the group name, selecting Report group, and choosing to exit and clear the chat. The last five messages from the group will be forwarded to WhatsApp without notifying anyone in the group.

Availability

The Context Card feature has already started rolling out and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.