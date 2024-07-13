scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
WhatsApp testing on-device live translation and voice message transcription for Android

Feedback

WhatsApp testing on-device live translation and voice message transcription for Android

These features could significantly enhance user experience, particularly for multilingual communication and accessibility.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
whatsapp whatsapp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on two new features for its Android app: on-device live translation of messages and live transcription of voice messages, according to feature tracker WABetaInfo. While still in development, these features could significantly enhance user experience, particularly for multilingual communication and accessibility.

The live translation feature, spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.15.8, is said to leverage on-device processing, meaning message data remains on the user's device instead of being sent to a server. This approach prioritises privacy and potentially offers faster translation speeds.

While initially limited to English and Hindi, the feature is expected to support more languages in the future. Users may need to download specific language packs to enable translation. Interestingly, WABetaInfo speculates that translation could occur automatically within chats, eliminating the need for users to copy and paste text into external translation apps.

In a separate development, WhatsApp is also testing live transcription for voice messages. This feature, spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.15.5, could be a game-changer for users who prefer audio messages or those with accessibility needs.

While not yet widely available, even to beta testers, the feature is reported to display a banner beneath voice messages, prompting users to generate a transcription if desired.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jul 13, 2024, 7:14 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement