WhatsApp testing on-device live translation and voice message transcription for Android

WhatsApp is reportedly working on two new features for its Android app: on-device live translation of messages and live transcription of voice messages, according to feature tracker WABetaInfo. While still in development, these features could significantly enhance user experience, particularly for multilingual communication and accessibility.

The live translation feature, spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.15.8, is said to leverage on-device processing, meaning message data remains on the user's device instead of being sent to a server. This approach prioritises privacy and potentially offers faster translation speeds.

While initially limited to English and Hindi, the feature is expected to support more languages in the future. Users may need to download specific language packs to enable translation. Interestingly, WABetaInfo speculates that translation could occur automatically within chats, eliminating the need for users to copy and paste text into external translation apps.

In a separate development, WhatsApp is also testing live transcription for voice messages. This feature, spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.15.5, could be a game-changer for users who prefer audio messages or those with accessibility needs.

While not yet widely available, even to beta testers, the feature is reported to display a banner beneath voice messages, prompting users to generate a transcription if desired.