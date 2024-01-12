scorecardresearch
Business Today
WhatsApp introduces new feature: In-app sticker maker now available for iPhone users; check how to make stickers

WhatsApp introduces new feature: In-app sticker maker now available for iPhone users; check how to make stickers

The sticker creation process is simple and user-friendly. It includes an auto-crop function and a suite of editing tools such as text, drawing, and the ability to overlay other stickers

WhatsApp Sticker Maker WhatsApp Sticker Maker

WhatsApp has launched a new feature that allows users to create, edit, and share their own stickers directly within the app. This feature is available from today for iOS users.

The new development aims to add a fun element to chats and bring group jokes to life. Users can now transform their photos into stickers or personalise existing ones without having to leave the app or use unofficial third-party apps. All this while benefiting from WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption.

The sticker creation process is simple and user-friendly. It includes an auto-crop function and a suite of editing tools such as text, drawing, and the ability to overlay other stickers. Once a sticker is sent, it is automatically saved in the sticker tray for future use.

To create a sticker, users need to open the sticker tray, select 'create sticker', choose an image from their gallery, customize it, and send. Editing an existing sticker follows a similar process, with users needing to long press the sticker they wish to edit and select 'edit sticker'.

The sticker maker feature is already available on WhatsApp Web and will be rolling out on iOS 17+ over the coming days. However, users on older iOS versions will only be able to edit existing stickers and not create new ones.

Published on: Jan 12, 2024, 3:23 PM IST
