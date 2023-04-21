WhatsApp introduces new 'Keep in Chat' feature for disappearing messages; see how it works

Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new WhatsApp feature called "Keep in Chat". This feature will allow users to keep important messages in a chat that has disappearing messages turned on. With disappearing messages, conversations can be kept private, as messages disappear after a certain period. However, there are times when users want to keep certain messages, such as voice notes or important information.

The "Keep in Chat" feature will allow users to hang on to the messages they need for later. WhatsApp believes that if you've sent a message, it should be your choice whether others in the chat can keep it for later or not.

To make this feature work, the sender will be notified when someone keeps a message, and they will have the ability to veto the decision. If the sender decides that their message cannot be kept by others, the decision is final, and the message will be deleted when the timer expires.

Messages that have been saved on WhatsApp will be noted with a bookmark icon, and users can see these messages, organized by chat, in the Kept Messages folder.

"We hope people enjoy this new update and the flexibility to keep the messages they need," said Zuckerberg in the announcement. "This will roll out globally over the next few weeks."

This new feature is expected to be a useful feature for WhatsApp users who want to keep their conversations private but still want to keep the important messages.

New option to keep media in forwarded media



WhatsApp is also testing a new feature that will let users add a description to forwarded media files. A report by WABetaInfo claims that the messaging platform will give users the ability to add a new description of their choice to the forwarded images, videos, GIFs, and documents.

