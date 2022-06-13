WhatsApp is working on a new API to alert you about missed calls

WhatsApp is reportedly working on introducing a new API that will let users know when they have missed calls and will work if the user has activated the ‘Do Not Disturb’ feature.

This new notification feature will be available first to WhatsApp Business users on iOS and if all goes well, the Meta-owned platform will roll it out to all users. The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo who explained in their report that WhatsApp is going to soon roll out a feature that will help users understand why they missed calls and will detect calls even when the ‘do not disturb’ mode has been turned on WhatsApp beta for iOS.

Reports state that if WhatsApp’s beta users see that a call has been silenced by the do not disturb mode, then they might be on a non-compatible iOS version or the feature has not been activated on their account yet.

WABetaInfo explained that once the feature is activated/available for your account, and you receive a WhatsApp call while your notifications are turned off due to the do not disturb mode being enabled, there is going to be a new label that will be available within the call history that will indicate that you missed a call since it was silenced by the do not disturb mode.

Additionally, this information is not going to be shared with WhatsApp or the person who was calling. It is only going to be saved in the local database of the app. And for this feature to work, users need to be using iOS 15 “since this is an iOS 15 API”.

Currently, WhatsApp is rolling out this feature to some beta users but a new update should be coming to the App Store soon that will roll the feature out more widely.

Also Read: WhatsApp to get edit button, undo messages & other features soon

Also Read: WhatsApp to improve your chat backup experience: Here's how