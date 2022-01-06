WhatsApp just made iOS notifications better with profile photos

WhatsApp has rolled out a small update for iOS users as far as the notifications are concerned, making for a better user experience. This update is currently only available for beta testers of the app on iOS and will be rolling out more widely soon.

The update makes it easier for WhatsApp’s iOS users to see who has sent a message just from the app notifications and this brings the iOS version of the messaging app in line with the Android version.

WhatsApp’s iOS beta users will be able to see profile pictures of the person who has messaged in the notifications even before they tap on it to open up the message in the app. This feature has been available on Android for a while now and WhatsApp has finally decided to bring it to the iOS version as well.

The feature makes it easy to figure out who has messaged, just at a glance, making it simpler to prioritise things. These profile pictures in notifications can be seen next to notifications for individual chats and also for group chats.

Since this new feature makes use of APIs that are a part of iOS 15, profile pictures in notifications are only available to beta testers who are on that version of iOS for now.

So, understandably, just being a part of the WhatsApp beta program on iOS will not get you access to the new update. WhatsApp beta users on iOS need to be using iOS 15 and above to be able to experience this.

Also, reports indicate that even if you have the latest beta version of WhatsApp installed, there is no guarantee that you will be able to see the profile pictures in the notifications since the platform is enabling this server-side for groups of users.

For non-beta users, you might have to wait a bit for this feature to eventually roll out, and WhatsApp has not indicated when that might happen.

Also Read: WhatsApp banned over 17 lakh Indian accounts in November, says new data

Also Read: This WhatsApp scam can rob you of your personal, financial data