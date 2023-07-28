Lights, Camera, Chat! WhatsApp launches new instant video messages feature; here's how to use it

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced the launch of video messages on WhatsApp. With this latest feature, WhatsApp users can now record and share short, personal videos directly in their chats. The new feature is a lot like audio messages that have gained popularity over time but with a few tweaks.

Much like the voice messages feature on WhatsApp, instant video messages will allow users to respond to chats in real time with up to 60 seconds of recorded video content. WhatsApp has confirmed that video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp has offered some interesting use cases for this feature; in case a few users are wondering what's its actual use. It could be about "wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news."

How to use the new Video Messages Feature

Sending a video message is as simple as sending a voice message. When in a chat, users can easily switch to video mode with a single tap and hold the record button to capture their personalized video message. WhatsApp will also users to swipe up to lock and record hands-free videos.

Availability of new Video Messages Feature

The rollout of video messages has already begun, and users around the world can expect to see this feature in their WhatsApp app in the coming weeks.

Meta's Q2 Results And Push in the Field of AI

The announcement about the new feature comes at heels of Meta's Q2 results which have shown promising growth. Meta has managed to beat expectations for the second quarter in a row. The growth in Meta's revenue has been attributed to better advertising reach thanks to AI as well as Instagram Reels. Meta's near future roadmap includes the release of Llama 2, Threads, Reels, new AI products, and the highly anticipated launch of Quest 3 in the fall.

