WhatsApp launches secret code for chat lock to make your conversations even more private; here’s how it works

Meta-owned WhatsApp introduced a new feature on Thursday, offering millions of users a secret code functionality to safeguard sensitive conversations on its platform. This feature allows users to establish a distinct password, separate from their device unlock code, to add an additional layer of security to their locked chats.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's co-founder and CEO, announced the rollout of the secret code for Chat Lock on WhatsApp, enabling users to protect their chats with an exclusive password. “Rolling out secret code to Chat Lock on WhatsApp so you can protect your chats with a unique password. Now you can set your locked chats to only appear when you type the secret code in the search bar, so no one can unintentionally discover your most private conversations,” Zuckerberg said on his WhatsApp Channel.

Users can opt to conceal the Locked Chats folder from their chat list, making them discoverable solely by inputting the secret code in the search bar.

For added flexibility, users can choose to display the Locked Chats folder in their chat list. They can now long-press on a conversation to lock it, eliminating the need to navigate to the chat's settings.

This development aims to heighten the difficulty of accessing chats for anyone with phone access or those who share a device.

“We’re so happy our community has been loving Chat Lock, and hope that secret code makes it even more useful to them. Secret code starts rolling out today, and in the coming months will be available globally,” said the company in a statement.

