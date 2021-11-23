WhatsApp might soon let users speed up audio message playback

After introducing the option to change the playback speed for voice notes, WhatsApp is working on a similar feature for audio messages. This new feature, that is currently being beta tested for iOS, will allow users to speed up audio messages 1.5x or 2x times, just the way it can be done for voice notes on the platform.

While voice notes are recorded when sent, audio messages on WhatsApp are forwarded voice notes or any other audio file. So, if you forward a voice note you have received to another user, that becomes an audio message for the recipient.

WhatsApp very recently introduced the option to speed up playback speeds on voice notes and is now planning to offer the same feature for audio messages as well. As spotted by WABetaInfo, this new feature for audio messages is currently being beta tested on iOS so it might roll out to these devices first, followed eventually by Android devices.

There is currently no further information about when this playback feature might roll out yet. However, since the playback speed feature for voice notes already exists on the platform, this should roll out sooner than other features being beta tested.

Speaking about new features, WhatsApp also introduced two new safety-related features recently -- flash call and the option to report a specific message. The flash call feature will validate a user's phone number during the registration (or re-registration) process with a call instead of just the OTP sent through an SMS, adding an additional level of security to the account. The feature is available only on Android devices currently.

The message-level reporting feature allows a user to report a user by flagging one specific message in the conversation. WhatsApp already allows users to report and/or block other users from their profile information already. The message-level reporting feature makes the reporting process easier and quicker.

Also Read: WhatsApp updates privacy policy to comply with EU data protection rules

Also Read: WhatsApp rolls out flash calls, option to flag specific messages in India