WhatsApp multiple accounts feature: App testing multiple accounts on single smartphone

WhatsApp offering a new feature for the beta version of the app on Android. This new feature will allow them to use more than one account on the same smartphone. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform is now releasing the multi-account feature to the beta app with version number 2.23.18.21. It will be available for beta testers who have signed up for the program via Google Play Store.

WhatsApp multi-account feature for Android users

As per the report, the new multi-account feature will let Android users add an additional account on their WhatsApp app by going into the app settings. Notably, this will work just like Instagram, where users can use more than one account in parallel and switch between them with just a double tap. Up till now, only one WhatsApp account is accessible on one smartphone.

Users will also be able to identify notifications for the two accounts separately. As per the report, “It’s worth noting that users may be able to add only one additional account to their app. However, it’s possible that WhatsApp could increase this limit in a future update of the app.” A screenshot shared in the report reveals that it will allow access to at least two accounts simultaneously.

The feature is now available for some beta testers and is expected to roll out for other Android users soon.

In addition to this, the report reveals that the redesigned user interface is also rolling out to beta testers. It will include a revamped profile tab within the chat list so that users can easily open the app settings.

WhatsApp has also started rolling out the Instant Video Messages feature for both Android and iOS users. Users need go to Settings and turn on the toggle for video messages. The description for the toggle reads, “Lets you tap to switch between using voice and video message.”

