Reliance 7th Jio Anniversary offer for prepaid plans: Jio offers extra data, free McDonald's meals, Swiggy discount, more

Reliance Jio is celebrating its 7th anniversary in India by announcing offers for Jio prepaid users. The Jio 7th anniversary offers come with additional data, shopping vouchers and more. These limited-period anniversary offers are valid from September 5 to September 30 in India. They are available on prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 299, Rs 749 and Rs 2,999. Here are the detailed offers that you can avail.

Jio 7th Anniversary offer: Price, benefits

Under the Rs 299 prepaid plan, Jio will offer 2GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS. It is valid for 28 days. With this special offer, users will get 7GB extra data.

Under the Rs 749 prepaid plan, users get 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. It has a validity of 90 days. With the anniversary offers, users will get an additional 14GB of data for free.

Lastly, the Rs 2,999 prepaid recharge plan provides 2.5 GB data with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of 365 days. With the new offer, buyers will get 21GB of additional data, Rs 200 off on Ajio 20 per cent off on Netmeds, Rs 100 off on Swiggy, a free McDonald’s meal on the purchase of Rs 149 and above, a 10 per cent off on Reliance Digital; and up to Rs 1,500 off on flights and 15 per cent off on hotels with Yatra.

Reliance Jio recently introduced Jio AirFiber during last year's AGM. Now the company has announced its availability. The new AirFiber service will be available from Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19. This will be the company's attempt to figure out last-mile connectivity for high-speed internet.

