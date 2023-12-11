WhatsApp new features rolling out for Apple iPhone users; see how group chats, messaging experience will change

WhatsApp has released a new update for iOS, version 23.25.79, which introduces several new features that enhance the user experience. These new features - pinned messages, a connection health feature for video calls, and a “view once” option for voice messages - are available for iOS users who install the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store. A similar update with these new features may soon make its way to Android smartphones as well.

Pinning messages in chats and groups: The update allows users to pin messages in their chats and groups. This feature gives users precise control over the duration for which a message remains prominently displayed in their chats. Users can choose from three distinct durations: 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days. It’s important to note that users have the flexibility to dismiss a pinned message at any time, even before the chosen duration elapses.

Checking connection health during video calls: Another feature rolled out with this update is the ability to check the connection health during a video call. To use this feature, users simply need to long press their tile during a video call to reveal real-time feedback on the quality of their connection.

‘View Once’ option for voice messages: WhatsApp has also introduced the ability to send voice messages with the “view once” option enabled. This means that the recipient cannot share, forward, copy, save, or record the voice message. This enhancement adds an extra layer of privacy and security to voice messages, ensuring that the shared content remains exclusive to the recipient for a single opening.

Apple iPhone users in India have already started receiving this new update. If you still haven't received the update, it may arrive over the coming weeks, as indicated in the official changelog. Make sure to regularly update WhatsApp from the App Store to get the latest updates.