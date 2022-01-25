WhatsApp on iOS gets a new Focus mode, voice recording feature

WhatsApp’s latest update for iOS, version 22.2.75, is available right now and it brings in a whole bunch of new features to the messaging app. Many of these features were being tested for months and have finally been rolled out to the public version of the app. These new features include an update to the voice recording feature, and more.

The new WhatsApp update for iOS brings in the option to pause and resume a voice message while it is being recorded. This feature was being tested since October last year and has finally been made official.

WhatsApp is also currently testing this feature for the desktop app as well and it might roll out in the near future.

Another feature brought in by the 22.2.75 update is connected to iOS 15. WhatsApp notifications now have support for Focus mode. This means that while on Focus mode, selected users can message you while your device is set on that mode.

WhatsApp has also added another feature related to iOS 15 to the app and this is the ability to display the profile photo of the person who has messaged you, much like it is for Twitter notifications.

WhatsApp has plans of rolling out even more features to the app including iMessage-type reactions. Currently, the beta version of 22.2.72 of WhatsApp for iOS has the settings to manage reactions; public beta testers cannot react to messages yet.

The latest update can be accessed from the App Store where you will need to open up the app and tap on the ‘Update’ button. Also, the update might not be visible to all users immediately. As WhatsApp said, the features are rolling out over the next few weeks so in case you don’t see them right now, wait a little.

