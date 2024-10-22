WhatsApp reveals big future update: Soon you won't have to share phone numbers to chat

WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a new feature that will allow users to connect with others using usernames, instead of phone numbers. This update is aimed at providing more privacy, as it will remove the need to share personal phone numbers when messaging someone.

With the upcoming username feature, users will be able to chat with others by simply sharing a unique username. This adds an extra layer of privacy, making it possible to communicate without revealing your phone number. For those who are concerned about privacy or frequently connect with new contacts, this feature will be a welcome change.

In a more recent update, WhatsApp is also gradually rolling out updates to improve contact management, starting with allowing users to add and manage contacts from WhatsApp Web and Windows. The ability to save contacts exclusively to WhatsApp, rather than to your phone’s contact list, is already being introduced. This is particularly useful for those who want separate contact lists for personal and work accounts, or in cases where people share their phone with others.

The username system builds on these efforts, offering a solution for those who want more control over their privacy when chatting on WhatsApp. The feature is expected to arrive in the near future, with more details to be shared as development progresses. So far, the feature was part of the rumour mill but now, WhatsApp has made it official.