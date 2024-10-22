You can soon add WhatsApp contacts without using your phone; here's how

WhatsApp is launching a handy new feature that will allow users to add and manage their contacts directly from any device, starting with WhatsApp Web and Windows. This update eliminates the need to switch to your phone just to add a contact.

Until now, users could only add contacts via their phone by entering a number or scanning a QR code. With the new feature, you’ll be able to manage your contacts using your keyboard on WhatsApp Web or the Windows app, with more linked devices being supported soon. This means managing contacts will be simpler and more flexible, especially for those who use WhatsApp on multiple platforms.

WhatsApp-exclusive contacts

A major part of this update is the ability to save contacts directly to WhatsApp, without adding them to your phone’s contact list. This option is perfect if:



-You share your phone with someone else.

-You manage both work and personal WhatsApp accounts on the same device and want separate contact lists.

-You lose your phone or switch to a new device, as these WhatsApp-exclusive contacts will be restored automatically.

Usernames and privacy

In the future, WhatsApp plans to introduce usernames, so users can add and chat with people without sharing their phone number. This feature aims to enhance privacy, making it easier to connect without revealing personal information.

These updates will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks, and WhatsApp has hinted at more privacy features to come as they develop the username system.