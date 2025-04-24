WhatsApp rolls out ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’ to prevent people from exporting your entire chat history

Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced a new privacy-focused feature called Advanced Chat Privacy, designed to strengthen protections for users’ most sensitive conversations. The update, now rolling out globally, aims to prevent chats from being exported, used for AI features, or having their media auto-downloaded, adding another layer of security atop the platform’s end-to-end encryption.

Advertisement

“This new setting… helps prevent others from taking content outside of WhatsApp for when you may want extra privacy,” the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

Once activated within a specific chat or group, Advanced Chat Privacy blocks participants from exporting messages, auto-saving media to their device, or using those messages in external AI tools. The goal, according to WhatsApp, is to provide users with more control, particularly in groups where not all members are closely acquainted.

While WhatsApp already offers disappearing messages and chat locks, the new setting is geared towards semi-public or issue-based groups, such as health support forums or community organising collectives, where the nature of the conversation is private but the members might not know one another personally.

Advertisement

“We think this feature is best used when talking with groups where you may not know everyone closely but are nevertheless sensitive in nature,” the company added.

Users can enable the feature by tapping the chat name and selecting Advanced Chat Privacy. Once on, the restrictions apply to all participants in that conversation.

This marks just the first iteration of the feature. WhatsApp has confirmed it is planning to enhance Advanced Chat Privacy with additional protections in the future. The rollout is now underway for all users with the latest version of the app.