WhatsApp ‘secret code’ feature for Android users: Here's how hidden chats will work

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for Android users that will enhance their privacy on the platform. As per a report by WABetaInfo, Meta-owned messaging platform will now allow users to generate a secret code for their chats that can be used to access them. Notably, this feature is under testing and is not available for anyone, even beta testers.

This secret code will act like a password for the hidden chats. Going by the report, users can even look for these chats by typing codes in the search bar of the app. It is also expected that these codes will allow users to keep the conversation hidden on their companion devices also. Users can choose a word or emoji as their secret code.

For now, users have the option to archive WhatsApp chats. Archived chats will not show up in the regular inbox.

How to Archive WhatsApp chats

To hide the WhatsApp Chats, you can simply choose to “Archive” them. Follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp on your phone Long press on the chat you want to hide Tap on the down arrow option to archive it

How to search archived chats

You can simply search for the chat on the search bar to access archived chats. Users will also be able to see this conversation if there is any new message from the person in the chat. This method ensures that the chat is temporarily archived. The user can also turn off notifications for archived chats.

You can also scroll down to the bottom of the chats to see “archived chats” option to get access to these conversations.

Users also have an option to lock all chats on the app using biometric screening. To lock WhatsApp, follow these steps

Open WhatsApp and tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner Now go to Settings> Privacy Scroll down and tap on “Fingerprint lock” option Now turn on the toggle for “Unlock with fingerprint” option

As per the report, WhatsApp is testing this feature on Android, but is likely to roll out for all users soon. Currently, it is not even available for beta testers.

In addition to the secret codes feature, WhatsApp might also allow users to pin messages in individual chats. Another WABetaInfo hints that these messages will be pinned for a particular span of time. They can be pinned for the duration of 24-hours, 7-days or 30-days.

Also Read:

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is available with discount of Rs 25,500

Apple iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 8: Specs, price, sale offers compared

Top camera phones under Rs 50,000 in India: iPhone 14, Pixel 7, Galaxy S23 FE and more