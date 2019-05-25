WhatsApp stories to start showing ads by 2020

Facebook, the parent company of WhatsApp, has announced that WhatsApp Satus stories will start getting advertisement in 2020. Facebook revealed about the new feature on WhatsApp application at an annual Facebook Marketing Summit in Rotterdam, Netherland.

"Whatsapp will bring Stories Ads in its status product in 2020," tweeted Oilivier Ponteville ,the media head at BeConnectAgency.



According to Olivier Ponteville, the advertisements will be shown between WhatsApp stories, just like Instagram stories. In the picture, Olivier explained that stories would be displayed entirely on the screen and a link will redirect users to the website.

Matt Navarra, who is a social media consultant and commentator, also posted on Twitter about the new features that Facebook will be adding on WhatsApp soon. Including the ads on WhatsApp's status-stories, the other two features are Richer messaging format options and the integration of WhatsApp product catalog with existing Facebook Business Manager catalog.

Richer messaging format: The richer messaging format means the WhatsApp messages would now include image and text along with PDF and text simultaneously in just one message.

Integration of WhatsApp product catalog with Facebook Business Manager catalog: In a bid to improve user experience while chatting with businesses, Facebook is testing a feature that would enable businesses to add their product catalog directly into chats. This will be beneficial for businesses that don't have any website and can promote their products via WhatsApp.

WhatsApp's 'Status-stories' feature allows users to share text, photos, videos and animated GIFs that lasts only for a day. Last year in August, Facebook's Vice President of business and marketing partnerships had said the company was planning to generate revenue from Whats App through ads.

