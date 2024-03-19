WhatsApp testing new feature to enhance UPI digital transactions; check details here

WhatsApp is launching a new feature that will make it quicker to make payments within the app. This new feature will allow users to directly scan UPI QR codes from their chat list. This feature was first spotted by WAbetaInfo, a website that tracks the latest WhatsApp features in the beta testing phase. The feature is initially available to Android beta testers and introduces a shortcut within the chats list for quick payments.

Related Articles

The new feature seems to be designed to make transactions more convenient by reducing the number of steps required to make an online payment. The feature is beneficial for UPI users in India, where many already use WhatsApp for micro transactions. This feature showcases that WhatsApp is trying to make the app a go-to option for most financial needs apart from just communications.

The new Payment Feature is available to Android users via update 2.24.7.3. The UPI QR codes can be found on top of the WhatsApp chats list, with a new shortcut.

New Privacy Feature

In another update aimed at enhancing user privacy, WhatsApp is introducing a feature that prevents screenshot capture of users' profile pictures. Reported by Android Police, this security measure is part of the app's latest stable version. When attempting to take a screenshot of a profile picture, users are now met with an error message, indicating the action is blocked due to app restrictions. Owned by Meta, WhatsApp continues to focus on features that prioritize user privacy and security.

Availability

The QR code scanning feature is currently available for some Android beta testers, while the screenshot restriction has been implemented in the latest stable version of the app.