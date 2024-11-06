WhatsApp tests reverse image search on Android beta, aims to curb misinformation spread

WhatsApp is piloting a new feature that allows users to perform a quick image search on the web, making it easier to verify the authenticity of photos shared within chats. This new reverse image search feature, currently available only to WhatsApp beta testers on Android, could be a valuable tool for identifying manipulated or misleading images shared across the platform.

With the latest update to WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.23.13), beta testers can open any image received in a chat and access the “Search on web” option via the media viewer’s three-dot menu. Once confirmed, WhatsApp uses Google’s reverse image search function to look for identical or similar images on the internet. This enables users to check if the photo has appeared elsewhere online or has been altered, a common tactic in misinformation campaigns.

Although some beta users may still not see the option, as it appears to be part of a server-side rollout, WhatsApp’s new tool could soon make image verification far easier for all users. By enabling a couple of quick taps to find image sources, the feature aims to reduce the spread of false or misleading visuals, which can quickly gain traction on social media.

While the image lookup process relies on Google’s reverse image search, WhatsApp has clarified that user privacy is safeguarded. The platform does not store or access images that users choose to search; instead, they are sent directly from the app to Google for processing, with no intermediate access by WhatsApp or its parent company, Meta.

For now, only Android beta users can explore the feature, but WhatsApp has plans to expand it to all users globally.