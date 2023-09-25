WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones, iPhones after October 24; check details

WhatsApp keeps updating the iOS and Android apps with new features time-to-time. But it also ends support on many such devices after an interval of time. WhatsApp has revealed that it will stop supporting phones that are not running on Android OS 5.0 or above. The company states that one of the oldest and least used phones will lose WhatsApp support.

If your smartphone is one of them, it is better to update your device.

WhatsApp support eligibility criteria

WhatsApp is supported on devices meeting the following criteria.

-Android phones with OS 4.1 and above

-iPhones with iOS 12 and later

-Phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and above, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

How to check Android OS version of your phone?

To check which operating system is your smartphone running on, you need to go to the Phone Settings>About phone > Software information. If your smartphone is running on Android 4.0 or below, the messaging platform will end its support on that device in October.

How to check iOS version of your phone?

To check on iOS you just need to enter the general settings and hit the About option. There, you can see the current iOS version running on your smartphone.

What will happen if WhatsApp ends support on a phone?

Before ending its support, WhatsApp will send you a notification in advance to inform you that your device's operating system will no longer be supported. The company adds that you will also be sent a reminder to upgrade your device.

Some of the devices losing WhatsApp support include HTC Onem, Sony Xperia Z, LG Optimus G Pro, Samsung Galaxy S2, Samsung Galaxy Nexus, HTC Sensation, Motorola Droid Razr, Sony Xperia S2 and more.

WhatsApp Channels in India

WhatsApp has rolled out a new Channels feature for users in India. This is a one-way broadcasting tool for users who want people to stay updated. Some of the popular names who already have their own WhatsApp Channels are PM Narendra Modi, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and so on.

