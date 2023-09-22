Apple iPhone 15 series first sale begins in India today: Fans line-up from 4 am to get new iPhones

Update: The Apple iPhone 15 series sale has begun. The store opened at 8 am and the Apple Store employees are taking in buyers in batches.

Apple iPhone 15 series will be going on sale shortly. This is the first iPhone launch after the inauguration of Apple Stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Similar to what we've seen in other Apple Stores across the globe, Apple enthusiasts are lining up outside the store to purchase the latest new iPhones which include: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A long line of buyers was spotted outside Delhi's Select City Walk, which houses one of the two Apple Stores in India. People in the line have told Business Today's Priya Singh that they have been waiting to get the device since 4 am in the morning. The lines extend all the way to the outer parts of the mall.

iPhone 15 Price in India:

iPhone 15 (128 GB): Rs 79,900

iPhone 15 (256 GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 (512GB): Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 15 Plus Price in India:

iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 Plus (256 GB): Rs 99,900

iPhone 15 Plus (512 GB): Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 15 Pro Price in India:

iPhone 15 Pro(128 GB): Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 15 Pro(256 GB): Rs 1,44,900

iPhone 15 Pro(512GB): Rs 1,64,900

iPhone 15 Pro (1 TB): Rs 1,84,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in India:

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB): Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (512 GB): Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (1 TB): Rs 1,99,900

Discounts on the New iPhone 15 Series

Apple has officially announced that buyers who use HDFC Bank Cards to purchase the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will receive an instant discount of Rs 6,000. For the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, which are non-Pro models, Apple is providing a cashback of Rs 5,000. These offers are also applicable to older iPhone models, with a Rs 4,000 discount on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Rs 3,000 on the iPhone 13, and Rs 2,000 on the iPhone SE.

Trade-in Options

In addition to direct discounts, Apple also offers ‘Trade-in’ options. According to Apple, customers can receive an instant credit of up to Rs 55,700 when they exchange an eligible smartphone for a new iPhone.

Offers

The Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available with a bank offer of a Rs ₹5000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card transactions. The same discount is available for HDFC debit card EMI transactions. However, these discounts are not applicable to the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently not listed on the e-commerce site.

