WhatsApp Update: iPhone users can connect with up to 31 people on group calls, here’s how

WhatsApp has increased the limit on the number of participants in group calls to 31 for iPhone users. The change was announced by the company on its blog on Tuesday.

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has recently come up with the iOS 23.21.72 update on the App Store, where users can find the updated feature for improved calling to everyone. Earlier, the limit of users participating in the call was restricted to 15.

To start a group call with more than 15 people, users will need to tap the new "Call" button in the top right corner of the screen and then select the contacts they want to add to the call. Once everyone is added, the user can tap the "Start" button to begin the call.

WhatsApp says that the new feature is available now for all iPhone users running the latest version of the app.

The company has also made some minor changes to the calls tab in the app. For example, call links are no longer mentioned on this screen, and the floating action button has been updated with a plus icon.

WhatsApp's recent update makes it easy for iOS users to start group calls with up to 32 users straight once, simplifying and improving the calling experience.

Notably, WhatsApp is progressively giving the option to start group calls with 31 people. Users who install the most recent App Store update will have access to the feature. If you haven't seen the function yet, it may be added to your account in the coming weeks.

Meta has recently announced that it will be bringing new AI services to WhatsApp. These services are still in development, but they are expected to be rolled out to users in the coming months.

One of the new AI services is called "AI stickers." This service will allow users to create custom stickers using text prompts. For example, a user could type in the phrase "I'm so happy!" and the AI would generate a sticker that matches that sentiment.

Another new AI service is called "AI chats." This service will allow users to have conversations with AI characters. These characters can be used to get information, settle debates, or simply have fun.

The third new AI service is called "photorealistic image generation." This service will allow users to generate images from text prompts. For example, a user could type in the phrase "a cat sitting on a beach" and the AI would generate an image that matches that description.

Meta says that these new AI services are just the beginning of its plans for AI on WhatsApp. The company is committed to using AI to make WhatsApp more useful, engaging, and fun for its users.

