WhatsApp update: What is the upcoming self-destruction feature?

WhatsApp is quite prolific when it comes to its updates. But here's one upcoming feature that has managed to catch everyone's attention - the self-destructing feature. While there's still no confirmation on the much-wanted dark mode, WhatsApp is likely to soon launch the Snapchat-esque self-destruction feature that has made its way to beta versions.

The self-destructing feature is likely to give a boost to the already-popular chat app's popularity. Like the feature in Snapchat, self destructing messages feature will allow sent messages to be self-destroyed after a set period. While there's no ETA on it, since it has made it to beta versions only, it remains to be seen when it will make it to the final WhatsApp version.

WhatsApp already has a feature that allows users to delete a sent message for the sender as well as for the receiver. The self-destructing feature will just add another layer of security and privacy to the user's accounts.

Another feature, Boomerang, that was in the works has recently been released for iPhone users on beta. The feature has been released along with a bunch of other features. Along with the Boomerang, WhatsApp has also rolled out a new edit tool for media in chats as well as the ability to play voice messages in the notification itself on beta.

As for the much-awaited dark mode, it still remains in the works. According to reports, WhatsApp's dark mode will not be the usual affair but may come in lesser intensity of the inverted colour. There is likely to be a 'light theme' and a 'system default', as per reports.

