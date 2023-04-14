WhatsApp user? Meta-owned app rolls out 3 new security features that you should know about

WhatsApp has announced new security features that aim to give users extra layers of privacy and control over their messages. The Meta-owned messaging app claims that these features will build on the existing end-to-end encryption to offer better safety. The three features introduced by WhatsApp include: Account Protect, Device Verification, Automatic Security Codes.

Account Protect: If you need to switch your WhatsApp account to a new device, WhatsApp may ask you to verify the change on your old device as an extra security check. This will help alert you (refer to the picture above) to any unauthorized attempts to move your account to another device.

Device Verification: This feature helps authenticate your account and protect you if your device is compromised. This helps prevent mobile device malware from taking advantage of your phone without your permission and using your WhatsApp to send unwanted messages. The new feature will help prevent account take over (ATO) attacks. Device Verification blocks the attacker’s connection, while allowing the victim to use their WhatsApp account uninterrupted.

Automatic Security Codes: This feature makes it easier for users to verify that they have a secure connection with the intended recipient of their message. This will be based on a process called "Key Transparency" and will allow users to automatically verify that their conversation is secured.



According to WhatsApp, key transparency solutions help strengthen the guarantee that end-to-end encryption provides to private, personal messaging applications in a transparent manner available to all. WhatsApp has published an open-source library called Auditable Key Directory (AKD). This enables anyone to verify audit proofs of the directory’s correctness.

WhatsApp also reminds users that there are two features that only they can turn on to make their account more secure: two-step verification and end-to-end encrypted backups.



