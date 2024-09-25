Meta unveils Quest 3S, an affordable mixed reality headset competing with Apple’s expensive Vision Pro

Meta has introduced the Quest 3S, a new addition to its virtual reality (VR) headset lineup, priced competitively at $299. This model is $200 cheaper than its predecessor and a fraction of the price of Apple’s Vision Pro, which costs $3,500. Even the most expensive Meta Quest 3S model costs just 15 per cent of Apple's flagship headset. None of the new Quest models are coming to India.

Two versions of the Quest 3S are available for pre-order, launching on October 15: a 128GB model for $299.99 and a 256GB model for $399.99. These are aimed at users new to VR and mixed reality, offering a lower-cost upgrade option from previous models like the Quest 2. The devices come with a range of features including gaming, multitasking, and immersive viewing experiences.

The flagship 512GB Meta Quest 3 has seen a price drop from $649.99 to $499.99. It offers higher-end features like the 4K+ Infinite Display and advanced pancake lenses, making it ideal for VR enthusiasts.

In a move to attract more buyers, Meta is bundling the new Batman: Arkham Shadow game and three months of Meta Quest+, a game subscription service, with all purchases of the Quest 3 and Quest 3S through April 2025. The game, launching on October 22, is exclusive to Quest 3 and 3S, featuring the popular Batman character and a storyline where players take on Gotham City villains.

The Quest 3S shares the same powerful Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform as the Quest 3 but is more budget-friendly. It features Fresnel lenses for better visuals, full-colour mixed reality for immersive experiences, dynamic spatial audio, and improved passthrough technology. Meta has also rebuilt its Meta Horizon OS, focusing on spatial computing and adding features like Travel Mode for plane use and offline entertainment downloads.

Meta is discontinuing its older Quest 2 and Pro models, focusing on the new Quest 3 and Quest 3S. Accessories like the Touch Pro controllers and Elite Strap remain compatible with the new models. With these updates, Meta continues its push to make VR and mixed reality more accessible to a wider audience while maintaining a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving market.