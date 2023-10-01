WhatsApp verification checkmark colour to change from green to blue: Report

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is reportedly in the process of replacing the familiar green verification badge with a blue checkmark for verified channels on the Android platform. This alteration will also extend to verified businesses, as reported by WABetaInfo.

This development aligns with recent statements made by Meta's Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, who announced forthcoming options for WhatsApp businesses to subscribe to Meta Verified. This subscription would grant them access to a verification badge, along with a range of benefits including protection against impersonation and dedicated technical support.

Furthermore, it appears that Meta intends to establish a consistent visual identity across all its applications, as the verification checkmark is already blue on Instagram and Facebook. By transitioning the colour of the WhatsApp verification badge to blue, the report suggests that Meta aims to enhance brand consistency across its platforms. The blue checkmark for verified channels and businesses is currently in development and will be accessible in a future app update.

Simultaneously, WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new feature tailored to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels on Android, particularly when they are restricted in specific countries. This move is in response to local regulations mandating the platform to limit access to certain content within particular regions.

This feature will enable WhatsApp to notify channel creators if their channel's visibility is restricted in certain countries due to legal requirements.

Additionally, it has been reported that WhatsApp is actively developing a search feature for the Updates tab. This feature will enable users to search for status updates, followed channels, and other verified channels directly, eliminating the need to access the channel directory. Essentially, this feature streamlines the process of finding status updates and verified channels, all without the necessity of opening the channel directory.

