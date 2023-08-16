WhatsApp working on its first AI feature; Meta-owned company testing personalized stickers

WhatsApp has plans to enhance the messaging experience of its users with the help of AI. The Meta-owned company has taken its first step in the integration of AI with its upcoming feature. Following its recent beta update that enabled users to juggle multiple accounts on one device, WhatsApp is now planning to equip artificial intelligence to offer personalized stickers. The new feature works a lot like popular image-generating AI tools like Midjourney and Dall-E. However, they can only be used to create stickers.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, in the latest beta version for Android, a select group of testers can explore the 'Create' button within the sticker tab's keyboard interface. Pressing this button allows users to create AI-generated stickers.

The user has to simply enter a description and the AI will create stickers accordingly. Users will also be able to report any sticker that they deem inappropriate in any way. Users are not required to possess advanced design skills or rely on external tools, as the process simply involves inputting descriptions to trigger the creation of relevant stickers.

At present, the capability to create and share AI stickers is accessible to a limited group of beta testers who have updated to the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android. The feature is expected to gradually roll out to a wider audience in the coming weeks, further enriching the messaging experience for WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp Screen Sharing

WhatsApp recently rolled out a screen-sharing feature very much like the one found on apps like Zoom, Google Meet, Apple's FaceTime, and more. As the name suggests, this feature allows users to display their mobile device screens to others during video calls. The new collaborative feature will help WhatsApp capitalize its reach as a work-friendly platform.

