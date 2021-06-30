WhatsApp's new ‘View Once’ feature lets users view received media once

WhatsApp will now launch a new feature called ‘View Once’. As is evident from the name, ‘View Once’ will allow a user to view a photo or video only once. The feature was revealed by Facebook and WhatsApp executives Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, once the image or video is shared in this mode, the sender can keep a track of the status of the message. The sender will be able to check if the message has been delivered, seen and opened.

While the recipient will get one chance to view it, he or she will be able to take a screenshot of the media. The sender will not be notified about the screenshot, because the app still does not have screenshot detection.

The View Once feature will also be available in groups. Each member will get a chance to view the media. The sender will also be able to check who in the group has opened the media and who has not.

Blocked contacts can still interact with each other in groups and hence will still be able to view the media under ‘View Once’.

Once the feature is rolled out, users will need to get it to send images and media under ‘View Once’. However, they can still view once as recipients even if they don’t have the feature.

The View Once feature will be rolled out for WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.14.3 version. iOS Beta users will also get the feature soon.

