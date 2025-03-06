Whirlpool unveils new 3D cool air conditioner range for 2025: See features

Whirlpool of India has unveiled its cutting-edge range of air conditioners for 2025, introducing advanced 3D Cool technology enhanced by the brand’s signature 6th Sense Technology. Launched today, these new ACs aim to revolutionise home cooling with intelligent features designed to adapt intuitively to consumers’ comfort needs.

The new air conditioners boast Whirlpool’s innovative 6th Sense Technology, which automatically detects ambient conditions and adjusts cooling settings for optimal comfort with just a single button press. This technology ensures energy-efficient cooling tailored precisely to user preferences, transforming the cooling experience in Indian homes.

Highlighting Whirlpool’s commitment to innovation, Nakul Tewari, Vice President-Marketing at Whirlpool of India, remarked, “Understanding the consumer’s demand for a new-age technology that enhances their cooling experience, we at Whirlpool are proud to introduce the new 2025 AC range, designed to provide unique and smart technology for everyone’s specific cooling needs.”

Key features of Whirlpool’s 2025 AC range include advanced 3D Air modes such as Focused Air Mode for rapid cooling, Diffused Air Mode for gentle comfort, and Sweep Air Mode to uniformly cool every corner of the room with a four-way swing.

Additionally, the new ACs incorporate Whirlpool’s unique Xpand technology, allowing users to modify cooling capacity dynamically across five steps ranging from 47% for energy saving up to full capacity for intense cooling demands.

The Whirlpool Air Conditioner Range 2025 is available now through Whirlpool’s retail channels nationwide.