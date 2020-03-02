WHO debuts on TikTok to quell fake information on coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has joined TikTok, in an effort to spread accurate information about coronavirus (COVID-19) . The mobile-video app is flooded with memes and false information about coronavirus. Some TikTok users have reportedly pretended to be infected with the deadly disease.

WHO, a specialised public health agency of the United Nations, has posted two TikTok videos about "How to protect yourself from the coronavirus" on Monday. WHO wrote, "We are joining TikTok to provide you with reliable and timely public health advice!".

In the first two videos to the WHO TikTok page, Bendetta Allegranzi, the technical lead of infection prevention and control explained about different ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

@who We are joining @tiktok to provide you with reliable and timely public health advice! Our first post: How to protect yourself from ##coronavirus ? original sound - who

@who When & how should masks be worn in order to protect against the new ##coronavirus ? original sound - who

In the mobile-video app, WHO recommended people to frequently wash hands using soap and water or other alcohol-based products. The UN's health agency also advised to use elbow or tissue paper to cover mouths while coughing and sneezing. WHO also reiterated to share travel details with medical professionals if a person is exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus.

WHO has also partnered with with other social-media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, in order to quell fear about coronovirus. WHO already tops Google results when a user searches for queries about coronavirus. Facebook also directs user to visit government websites for information on virus. WHO has been working to spread accurate information on COVID-19 on Instagram and Twitter. WHO has also added numerous infographics outlining how people can protect themselves from coronavirus on Instagram.

Coronavirus has spread to more than 70 countries. As on March 2, the worldwide death toll from coronavirus has exceeded 3,000. Over 88,000 people have been infected from the virus. India, on Monday, confirmed two positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi and Telangana.

Also read: Coronavirus updates: Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Delhi, Telangana

Also read: Shortage of smartphones due to coronavirus? Xiaomi, Realme, Apple face supply constraint