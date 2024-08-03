Who is Captain Subhanshu Shukla: The first Indian astronaut selected by ISRO for ISS mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as the primary astronaut for the upcoming Axiom Mission-4 (Ax-4), a joint Indo-US mission to the International Space Station (ISS). This marks a historic moment for India's space program as Shukla will become the first Indian astronaut to journey to the ISS.

Meet Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla

Experienced Fighter Pilot: Currently serving as a fighter combat test pilot in the Indian Air Force, Shukla has logged over 2,000 hours of flying experience on various aircraft, including the Sukhoi-30MKI, Mig-21, Mig-29, and others.

Inspired by Kargil War: According to reports, Shukla was inspired to join the armed forces by stories of bravery from the 1999 Kargil War.

Academic Excellence: He completed his higher education at City Montessori School in Lucknow before joining the National Defence Academy and being commissioned into the IAF in 2006.

Family Man: Shukla is married to a dentist and has a four-year-old son. He is the first member of his family to serve in the armed forces.

Astronaut Journey: Shukla's path to becoming an astronaut began in 2018-2019 when he enrolled in the program. He underwent extensive training in Russia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His name has been recommended as the primary astronaut. Whereas Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan will be his backup for the emission. Shukla and Balakrishnan will commence their mission-specific training in the first week of August 2024. Shukla is among the four astronauts initially selected for India's first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, which is expected to launch in 2025.