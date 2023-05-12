Who's the mystery woman taking over Elon Musk as Twitter CEO?

Elon Musk has finally decided to step down from the position of Twitter CEO. The billionaire has found a new CEO who will be taking over the reins after six weeks. Musk posted a cryptic tweet announcing the transition timeline. Musk will continue to be the exec chairperson and CTO of Twitter.

In his tweet Musk said, "Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops."

Musk hasn't dropped a clue about who this new CEO is but a report from the Wall Street Journal has claimed that NBCU head of advertising Linda Yaccarino will be the new CEO of Twitter.

The deal is not final yet. However, a Verge report claims that Yaccarino has been wanting the top job at Twitter and has even been talking to her friends about it. Yaccarino recently conducted a session with Elon Musk at the “Possible” advertising conference in Miami followed by multiple tweets by her on Twitter's partnership with NBC for the coverage of Paris Olympics 2024.

Yaccarino is the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCU and has spent over 10 years at the company. The appointment Yaccarino comes at a time when Twitter is facing a steep slump in ad revenue. In April, the research firm Insider Intelligence slashed its forecast for Twitter's global ad revenue this year by 37 per cent to $2.98 billion.

Yaccarino has been one of the leading voices for finding better ways to measure the effectiveness of advertising. NBCU’s ad-supported Peacock streaming service was one of the biggest projects she was working on.

Yaccarino's claims to lead a global team of 2,000 members and have also successfully established connections between emerging and established brands, reaching hundreds of millions of viewers. Since 2011, Yaccarino's team claims to have generated over $100 billion in ad sales.

In September last year, she was also awarded the Women of the Year award which was issued by She Runs It. The award celebrates the most accomplished and inspirational women in marketing, media and tech.

No sooner than the announcement by Elon Musk, one of the prominent contenders for the post MrBeast, bet on the failure of the new appointment. In a tweet, the YouTuber said, "I call dibs if she doesn’t work out."

