Why are people wrapping their wallets in aluminium foil? Viral hack to block wireless theft explained

Did you know? This one household item can help protect your privacy. People have now started to wrap their wallets in aluminium foil as a means of privacy, to block contactless cards and (Radio Frequency Identification) or Near Field Communication (NFC)-enabled IDs from wireless scanning. While the trend may look unusual, it is rooted in real science.

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How is wireless scanning a concern?

Nowadays, wallets carry more than just cash and cards. People now keep debit and credit cards, RFID-enabled driver's licenses, passport cards, transit passes, and office access badges. This technology allows for quick tap-and-pay transactions and convenient access control.

The concern is that these wireless signals could, in some cases, be read without the owner's knowledge using specialised RFID readers. Although large-scale wireless theft of payment cards is uncommon, there are serious privacy concerns around the unauthorised reading of RFID-enabled documents or the collection of unique card identifiers.

According to the report, some RFID-enabled identity cards, like the enhanced driver's licences used in the US, can transmit unique identification numbers over much longer distances than most people realise. The ACLU of Washington has previously highlighted that these IDs could be read within a 162-foot radius by commercial RFID readers under certain conditions.

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How can aluminium foil help?

Many have been using a DIY method of wrapping aluminium foil around their wallets, as aluminium foil is a conductive metal that can block or weaken radio waves. When wrapped around a wallet, it acts like a shield that prevents radio-frequency signals from entering or leaving. This makes it more difficult for RFID readers to communicate with the chips inside the wallet.

However, it should not be considered a foolproof way to protect yourself from digital theft. While aluminium foil can block or weaken RFID signals, it does not eliminate all cybersecurity risks.

In addition, the risk of wirelessly stealing money from your contactless debit or credit card is relatively low, as they come with built-in security features like encryption, authentication, and others.

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On the other hand, some government-issued RFID documents can sometimes be read from much farther away, making them a greater privacy concern than bank cards.