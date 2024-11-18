Why SpaceX’s Starship rocket is decorated with a big banana sticker ahead of the critical test launch

SpaceX’s latest test flight, scheduled for November 19, isn’t just about cutting-edge space tech—it also has a playful twist. The rocket at the Boca Chica, Texas launch site features a quirky sticker of a banana holding a tiny banana, a nod to the popular “banana for scale” meme.

The “banana for scale” meme is an internet classic. It’s based on the idea that bananas, with their consistent size, can help people understand the scale of other objects in photos. SpaceX’s use of the sticker seems to poke fun at the challenge of conveying the sheer size of its massive rocket.

For context, the rocket consists of two parts: the upper Starship stage and the Super Heavy booster. Together, they tower nearly 400 feet (122 metres)—about as tall as a 35-storey building. The banana sticker adds a lighthearted touch to this engineering marvel.



Billionaire and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk is also known for his love of memes and this specific sticker is also a nod to his fondness for memes. While the banana meme might grab a few laughs, the upcoming Starship test flight is packed with serious objectives. The launch, set for a 30-minute window starting at 3:30 am IST, will test several crucial technologies:



Booster Catching: SpaceX is experimenting with a new method to recover the Super Heavy booster using a launch tower.

Heatshield Upgrades: Advanced materials and designs will be tested to improve Starship’s ability to survive intense heat during reentry.

These innovations are part of SpaceX’s broader plan to make Starship reusable, paving the way for more ambitious missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. As Starship prepares for its sixth test flight, all eyes will be on the launch—and maybe, just maybe, the banana too.