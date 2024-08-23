Will Elon Musk come to Sunita Williams' rescue? Nasa to take call on astronaut's return to Earth by Saturday

NASA is weighing whether to bring astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth using a Elon Musk's SpaceX vehicle, as ongoing issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft persist.

Originally slated for a swift return following their June launch, the mission has been marred by thruster malfunctions and leaks, extending their stay on the International Space Station (ISS) indefinitely.

NASA officials have indicated that a decision on whether to proceed with Starliner or shift to SpaceX's Crew Dragon will be made by Saturday, according to a Reuters report.

Starliner, which launched Williams and Wilmore as part of a critical test, has encountered significant setbacks that have led to safety concerns. NASA is now seriously considering a SpaceX rescue mission, which would mark a significant shift from the initial mission plan.

Ken Bowersox, NASA's Associate Administrator for Space Operations, highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting that a decision is imminent. “We’re reaching a point where that last week in August we really should be making a call, if not sooner,” he said.

Complicating the situation further, Williams is reportedly dealing with Spaceflight Associated Neuro-ocular Syndrome (SANS), a condition affecting her vision due to prolonged exposure to microgravity. This adds another layer of risk to the decision-making process.

If NASA opts to use SpaceX, the Crew Dragon capsule would launch in September, potentially bringing the astronauts back to Earth in February 2025. This scenario would be a significant setback for Boeing, highlighting the ongoing rivalry between the aerospace giants.

Boeing, for its part, remains confident in Starliner’s capabilities, despite the current challenges. However, as the situation evolves, NASA is under pressure to ensure the safe return of its astronauts, whether through Starliner or by switching to SpaceX.