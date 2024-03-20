‘Will roll back if…’: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal after ‘pure veg mode’ launch sparks controversy

Zomato's recent introduction of the "Pure Veg Mode" on its platform has ignited a firestorm of debate on social media. The co-founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, responded to the criticism on Tuesday, asserting that if significant negative repercussions arise, the feature will be swiftly revoked.

The unveiling of the 'Pure Veg Mode' alongside the 'Pure Veg Fleet' catered specifically to customers adhering to a 100 per cent vegetarian diet. Goyal stressed that this initiative neither favours nor isolates any religious or political affiliation.

Despite Goyal's intentions, the decision has faced backlash across various social media platforms. Nevertheless, he acknowledged the overwhelming support received from many quarters.

The CEO clarified that the feature solely addresses dietary preferences, aiming to accommodate customers who refrain from ordering from establishments serving meat, regardless of their religious or caste affiliations.

Moreover, Goyal assured that participation in the veg delivery fleet would not discriminate based on the delivery partners' dietary choices. Concerns were raised about potential exclusion of Zomato's regular fleet from certain societies and resident welfare associations (RWAs). Goyal pledged to address any such instances.

I have received an overwhelmingly positive response on this launch from so many people. A lot of comments from young people who eat non-veg food saying “now my parents can also use zomato”.

I would like to repeat that this feature strictly serves a dietary preference. And I know… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 19, 2024