'Will target 30 mn users in next 3 years': Aditya Birla Capital launches omnichannel D2C platform ABCD

Aditya Birla Capital (ABC) has unveiled its omnichannel D2C platform ABCD, targeting 30 million new users over the next three years.

The platform has a portfolio of 22 products and services with features such as UPI payments, multi-account payments, multi-mode receipts, loans, insurance, online recharges, and spend analysis tools.

"I see this as a coming of age moment for Aditya Birla Capital. In the arc of Aditya Birla Capital’s strong and steady progress, the ABCD D2C platform is a positive stride towards accelerated growth and taking leadership position in the financial services space," Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, said.

"ABCD is build by teams of banks, fintech and other financial institutions, and will be able to launch the app in period of 12 months," Birla added.

It is housed under Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited (ABCDL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL).

“The ABCD D2C platform is a positive stride towards accelerated growth and taking leadership position in the financial services space. I am confident, that this platform will serve as a growth catalyst across the ABC and ABG ecosystem, and the interplay between financial services stack and the Group’s diverse businesses will foster a win-win synergy for superior product innovation and unique value creation for all stakeholders.”

Vishakha Mulye, CEO, Aditya Birla Capital, said, “We formed ABCD to build the omnichannel layer that will help us acquire customers digitally at scale and meet all their financial needs through a unified digital-first platform.”

Birla also announced that the group will soon launch a new jewellery retail venture with an initial investment of Rs 5,000 crore. This will be in addition to the paints vertical Birla Opus the group recently launched.

