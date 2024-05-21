Will web traffic die? Google CEO Sundar Pichai defends AI search amidst publisher backlash

Google CEO Sundar Pichai faced tough questions about the tech giant's controversial implementation of AI-powered search results during an appearance on The Decoder Podcast with Nilay Patel. Accusations from publishers, who fear Google's new system will be a "death blow" to their traffic, sparked a heated discussion about the future of the web. Pichai, however, remained optimistic, assuring listeners of Google's commitment to prioritising high-quality content and user satisfaction.

"I do see the capability frontier continuing to move forward. I think we are a bit limited if we were just training on text data, but I think we are all making it more multi-model, so I see more opportunities there," Pichai explained, referencing Google's AI model, Gemini, which was designed to be "natively multi-modal." He believes that incorporating various data forms, such as audio, video, and images, will create a richer and more intelligent search experience.

Addressing the anxieties of publishers who fear losing web traffic, Pichai drew parallels to the shift from desktop to mobile web browsing, noting that similar concerns had been raised back then. He highlighted Google's consistent efforts to foster a thriving web ecosystem, saying, "Empirically, what we are seeing throughout these years, I think human curiosity is boundless. When people come, and it's something I think we have deeply understood in search, more than any other company, I think we will differentiate ourselves in our approach even through this transition."

Pichai further emphasised the value of user feedback in driving development, saying, "At the end of the day, we are trying to satisfy user expectations, and users are voting with their feet." He cited data showing increased click-through rates on links embedded within AI overviews, concluding that "It actually helps them understand, and so they engage with content underneath too."