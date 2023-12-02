With Sam Altman’s return as CEO, OpenAI delays launch of custom GPT store to early 2024: Report

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has pushed back the release of its custom GPT store until early 2024, as detailed in an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.

Initially unveiled during its inaugural developer conference in November, the custom GPTs and accompanying store were originally scheduled for a later launch in the same month.

The memo highlights the company's commitment to refining the GPTs based on user input, describing ongoing efforts to "make improvements."

This delay coincides with the backdrop of significant internal changes, notably the unexpected removal and subsequent reinstatement of CEO Sam Altman following staff threats to resign.

These GPTs represent early AI assistant models capable of executing practical tasks like booking flights for users. Additionally, they are anticipated to enable users to share their GPTs and generate income based on user engagement.

Meanwhile, the OpenAI boardroom drama seems to have concluded for now. Following the five-day boardroom turmoil, Altman formally resumed his position as CEO last week. Notably, Microsoft has secured a nonvoting board seat at OpenAI.

GPTs are a new way for anyone to create a tailored version of ChatGPT to be more helpful in their daily life, at specific tasks, at work, or at home — and then share that creation with others. No code required. https://t.co/SPV4TcMiQw pic.twitter.com/PcmorZwtMF — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 6, 2023

