Wobble launches first smartphone in India; see specs and pricing

Consumer electronics brand Wobble, a subsidiary of Indkal Technologies, officially launched its first smartphone, the Wobble One, in the Indian market today. The handset is a "Made in India" product and enters the competitive mid-range segment with a focus on performance, battery and camera.

The Wobble One features a glass back and an aluminium frame, measuring 7.8mm in thickness. It is available in three colour options: black, blue, and white. The front of the device houses a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display equipped with Dolby Vision support.

Internally, the smartphone is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Regarding the user interface, Wobble has stated that the device comes without pre-installed bloatware and that this decision leads to improved battery performance as only core apps require battery usage.

Wobble One's optical hardware includes a triple-camera setup led by a 50MP main lens. This primary camera utilises the Sony Lytia 600 sensor and includes Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The device supports 4K HDR video recording and includes Dolby Atmos for audio output.

More Wobble launches incoming

Alongside the smartphone launch, Wobble showcased a broader roadmap of consumer electronics. The company displayed a range of upcoming hardware, including Wobble Laptops, Desktops, Tablets, VR Headsets and even dummy units for what may very well be Wobble’s take on the Rayban Meta glasses, indicating a move towards a wider product ecosystem. The event also featured the exhibition of the Wobble Maximus, a television with a 116-inch QD-Mini LED display and 240W of peak sound power. No release date has been confirmed for any of these products.

The Wobble One goes on sale likely in the second week of December. Variants and pricing are yet to be confirmed, but we expect the price to start at the ₹22,000 mark.