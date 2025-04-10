WordPress launches AI-powered website builder to create full sites in minutes

WordPress.com has rolled out an early access version of its new AI Site Builder, an artificial intelligence-powered tool designed to help users create fully functional websites in minutes using a simple chatbot interface. The feature, however, is currently limited to basic websites and cannot yet support e-commerce platforms or more complex integrations.

The launch comes at a critical moment for WordPress parent company Automattic, which recently laid off 16% of its global workforce and is fending off a lawsuit from WP Engine. But despite the turbulence, the company appears focused on expanding its AI footprint.

“Beautiful, functional websites in minutes,” is how WordPress.com describes the new AI builder. The tool allows users to create a customised website by simply chatting with a built-in AI assistant. You can tell it whether you’re creating a personal blog, a business site, or a portfolio, and then specify your preferred colours, styles, header type, and more.

After the user provides initial prompts, the builder generates a complete website layout, complete with AI-written content, headlines, and images. The chatbot can continue making edits on request, tweaking everything from the copy to design elements and colours.

To use the feature, users must sign up for a WordPress.com account. While trying out the builder is free, actually publishing a site requires a hosting plan, which starts at $18 per month (with discounted rates for longer commitments).

One current limitation is that the tool only supports brand-new websites; it doesn’t work with existing WordPress installations. Still, once the AI has finished building your site, it can be transferred to WordPress.com hosting for further manual customisation or AI-driven revisions.

The AI builder arrives amid rising competition from other platforms like Wix and Squarespace, many of which are also infusing AI into their site-building tools. The timing also coincides with increased interest in no-code solutions as small businesses and creators seek to cut development costs.

While e-commerce support is missing for now, WordPress.com hints that more advanced features are in the pipeline.