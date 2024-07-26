'Working on something': Ola Electric bike teased by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal; is an August 15 launch on the cards?

A year after showcasing futuristic electric motorcycle concepts, Ola Electric appears to be gearing up for a major reveal. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, recently sent the internet buzzing by posting a cryptic image on social media that strongly hints at the company's first electric motorcycle.

The image, showcasing a large battery pack nestled within a tubular chassis, provides several clues. A front sprocket and chain final drive system are visible, similar to those found on the Ultraviolette F77 and Matter Aera electric bikes. Crucially, the presence of a footpeg confirms this is a motorcycle, not just a beefed-up scooter.

Adding fuel to the speculation, the image shows the beginnings of a seat positioned almost level with the battery pack, suggesting a more aggressive, performance-oriented riding position.

Ola Electric has dominated the Indian electric scooter market with its aggressively priced S1 lineup. Known for making significant announcements on August 15th, coinciding with India's Independence Day, the company could very well use this platform to unveil its first e-motorcycle.

While details remain scarce, this teaser image, coupled with recent patent filings for more production-ready e-bike designs, suggests that Ola Electric is serious about entering the electric motorcycle segment. If the company can replicate its scooter success formula – competitive pricing, attractive features, and wide availability – the Ola e-motorcycle has the potential to shake up the market.