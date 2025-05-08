X blocks over 8,000 accounts in India after executive orders from Indian govt

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has revealed that it has received executive orders from the Indian government directing it to block access to more than 8,000 accounts in India. The company said it is complying with the directive under protest, calling the move excessive and a threat to free speech.

Advertisement

In a statement issued on Thursday, X claimed the government’s orders include demands to block accounts belonging to prominent users as well as international news organisations. The company said it has begun restricting access to the specified accounts within India, but emphasised that it strongly disagrees with the rationale behind the orders.

X has received executive orders from the Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company’s local employees. The orders include demands to block access in India to… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) May 8, 2025

“For a significant number of accounts, we did not receive any evidence or justification to block the accounts,” X said, adding that in most cases, the government had not specified which posts allegedly violated Indian law.

Advertisement

The company also expressed concern over the legal consequences it could face for non-compliance, stating that failure to follow the orders could result in “significant fines and imprisonment of the company’s local employees.”

Calling the demand to block entire accounts “unnecessary” and a form of “censorship,” X argued that such measures undermine the fundamental right to free speech and restrict access to future content as well.

Despite its disagreement, X said keeping the platform accessible in India remains a priority. “This is not an easy decision, however keeping the platform accessible in India is vital to Indians’ ability to access information,” the company said.

X noted that it is exploring all legal avenues available to it, but under Indian law, it has limited ability to challenge the orders. It urged affected users to seek legal remedies independently and provided links to legal aid organisations, including iProbono India, the National Legal Services Authority, the Karnataka Legal Services Authority, and the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee.

Advertisement

The company has informed affected users in line with its policies and advised them to contact the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology at cyberlaw@meity.gov.in if needed.